Edison International Presents 30 High School Seniors With $50,000 Scholarships To Pursue STEM

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ROSEMEAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Thirty high school seniors in Southern California Edison's service area have been named 2023 Edison Scholars and will be awarded a total of $1.5 million in scholarships from Edison International. "I want to do something for the environment and make the world a better place and make an impact on the future," exclaimed Jackie Li, one of the new Edison Scholars.

The Edison Scholars Program is designed to help students like Li achieve their dreams of pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM), cybersecurity or data analytics in college.

"One of my favorite things every year is seeing the faces of our newest Edison Scholars as they receive the news. The surprise visits are always filled with so much emotion, with their loved ones, classmates and school and district staff on hand to share everything from tears to laughter," said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. "I couldn't be more impressed with this group. Reading their impact statements gives me hope and confidence that these bright and passionate students are going to help lead the transition to an affordable and equitable clean energy future."

Beginning this year, the scholarship award increased from $40,000 to $50,000, paid over four years. In addition, Edison Scholars will also be eligible for a paid summer internship with SCE upon completing their first year of school. Scholars must meet the minimum eligibility requirements and complete the required hiring screening.

For the first time since 2019, the students received the scholarship news with in-person surprise check presentations delivered by Edison's representatives during school events including a pep rally, an open house and in-classroom visits. Surprise highlights can be found here.

SCE will hold a reception on May 5 to celebrate the scholars at the company's Rosemead headquarters.

Below is a list of the 2023 recipients:

Student NameHigh School
Christina AgopianAdolfo Camarillo High
Joshua AlvaradoSouth Gate Senior High
Fnu AnuCosta Mesa High
Te'yana BrownOptions For Youth Pasadena High
Kayla BullardOdyssey STEM Academy
Antonio CamarilloMontclair High
Arlene Cazares GarciaAvalon K-12
David CeballosDon Bosco Technical Institute
Alyssa ChangWest Ranch High
Thomas ChangUpland High
Danny ChmaytelliSanta Monica High
Cesar DelgadilloTulare Union High
Dylan IskandarMira Costa High
Aryan JainCalabasas High
Joshua KangCerritos High
Janna LeePalos Verdes High
Nicole LeeSouth Hills High
Jackie LiTemple City High
Esther MagbagbeolaChaparral High
Priscila MarquezCathedral City High
Hannah McCoyPorterville High
Brian NiTroy High
Johnny NiTroy High
Casey OrtizEsperanza High
Max PengGretchen Whitney High
Aimee PeralesJames A. Garfield High
Mario PortilloDiamond Ranch High
Emily RodriguezAntelope Valley High
Tyler SmallSaint Anthony High
Jeremiah WeetlyBonita High

Edison International has awarded more than $15 million in scholarships to 760 students through the Edison Scholars Program since 2006. The company is committed to investing in its communities and improving pathways to a STEM education and careers, especially for underrepresented students. Edison Scholars is designed to expose students to clean energy careers and ensure a steady stream of talent as we transition to a clean energy future.

Edison International, the parent company of SCE, is one of the largest corporate philanthropic contributors in Southern California. The Edison Scholars Program is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders.

To learn more, visit the Edison Scholar 2023 Spotlight Page.

About Edison International
Edison International (

NYSE:EIX, Financial) is one of the nation's largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

Contact: Media Relations, 626-302-2255

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Edison International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Edison International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/edison-international
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Edison International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749162/Edison-International-Presents-30-High-School-Seniors-With-50000-Scholarships-To-Pursue-STEM

img.ashx?id=749162

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.