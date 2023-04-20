MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

IOWA CITY, Iowa , April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. ( MOFG) (“MidWestOne” or the “Company”), parent company of MidWestOne Bank, today announced that its first quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call may pre-register utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=586c53ba&confId=49008. After pre-registering for this event, you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 (international callers please dial 1-929-526-1599) approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the access code 390276. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.midwestonefinancial.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available within four hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (international callers please dial 44-204-525-0658). The pin to access the telephone replay is 126764. The replay will be available until July 20, 2023.

About MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Category: Financial

This news release may be downloaded from https://www.midwestonefinancial.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx

Source: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

Industry: Banks

Contact:
Charles N. ReevesBarry S. Ray
Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
319.356.5800319.356.5800


ti?nf=ODgwNzcxNiM1NTI1NjI2IzIxMjU5ODE=
MidWestOne-Bank.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.