Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Investor Conference Call

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (“Carlyle Secured Lending”) ( CGBD) will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 to announce its first quarter 2023 financial results. A news release containing the quarterly results will be issued after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The conference call will be available via public webcast via a link on Carlyle Secured Lending’s website at carlylesecuredlending.com and will also be available on the website soon after the call’s completion.

About Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is a publicly traded ( CGBD) business development company (“BDC”) which began investing in 2013. Carlyle Secured Lending focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States. Carlyle Secured Lending is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Carlyle.

Web: carlylesecuredlending.com

About Carlyle

Carlyle ( CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $373 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,100 people in 29 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

Contacts:

Investors:Media:
Daniel HahnKristen Greco
+1-212-813-4900+1-212-813-4763
[email protected][email protected]
ti?nf=ODgwNzc2NCM1NTI2MDI4IzIwODQ2Mjc=
Carlyle-Secured-Lending.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.