NRO Exercises Radio Frequency Contract Option with Maxar

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Maxar Technologies (

NYSE:MAXR, Financial) (TSX:MAXR, Financial), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that Aurora Insight Inc., a company acquired by Maxar in December 2022, has received a Stage II contract extension from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) for commercial radio frequency (RF) remote sensing.

Aurora Insight, now part of Maxar’s Earth Intelligence business, was previously awarded the NRO’s Strategic Commercial Enhancements Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) Framework Stage I contract, which focused on the modeling and simulation of its capabilities to support the U.S. government’s current and future commercial RF reconnaissance needs. The Stage II option provides Maxar the opportunity to demonstrate real-world performance of its commercial RF constellation to support U.S. government missions.

Maxar will demonstrate how space-based mapping of the world’s RF environment can enhance and augment existing capabilities. Maxar’s RF measurements span a wide range of frequencies that include LTE, 5G, satellite communications, radars, GPS and other types of signals, and these measurements are being applied to commercial and government use cases. The Stage II award is an important step in getting commercial RF data to U.S. government users.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to demonstrate the value of commercial RF data to support key U.S. government mission needs,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector Earth Intelligence. “We are particularly excited to integrate RF capabilities with our industry-leading satellite imagery, 3D data, and analytics."

Jennifer Alvarez, co-founder and former CEO of Aurora Insight, who now leads Maxar’s RF solutions program, is scheduled to speak on the topic of “Radio Frequency Data – the Soundtrack to a Silent Movie” at the GEOINT 2023 Symposium, taking place May 21-24 in St. Louis, Missouri.

To learn more about Maxar’s RF solutions, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maxar.com%2Fproducts%2Frf-solutions.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (

NYSE:MAXR, Financial) (TSX:MAXR, Financial) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost-effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,600 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company’s filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230413005637r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005637/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.