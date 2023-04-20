BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses, will report financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

BILL will host a webcast at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, May 4, 2023 to discuss the results.

The news release with the financial results and a link to the webcast will be accessible at the BILL investor relations website (https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bill.com). A replay of the webcast will also be available on BILL's investor relations website.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leader in financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. BILL’s network connects millions of members so they can pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

