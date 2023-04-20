NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cutera, Inc. (“Cutera” or the “Company”) ( CUTR). Click Here to Join Investigation.



On April 12, 2023, before the market opened Cutera issued a press release announcing the termination of its Executive Chairman, Daniel Plants, and CEO, David Mowry, for “for cause” on the recommendation of a special committee and the majority of its Board of Directors. In connection with the announcement of these leadership and governance changes, the Company also withdrew its full-year outlook.

Following this news, Cutera shares fell $7.63 per share, over 28%, to close at $19.44 per share on April 12, 2023.

