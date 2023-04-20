Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 will be released after market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related materials, will be available online at ir.flooranddecor.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online at ir.flooranddecor.com and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 13737411. The replay will be available until May 11, 2023.

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor operating 191 warehouse-format stores and six design studios across 36 states as of December 29, 2022. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone along with decorative accessories and wall tile, installation materials, and adjacent categories at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

