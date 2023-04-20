Vacasa, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, today announced that director Eric Breon has decided not to stand for re-election at the end of his current term.

Breon, who founded Vacasa in 2009, has served on the Company’s board of directors as the director designee of his controlled affiliate, Mossytree Inc., since December 2021.

Mossytree Inc. has selected Kimberly White, a former employee of the Company, to serve as its designee on the Company’s board of directors, subject to her election as a director at the Annual Meeting, expected to occur on or about May 23, 2023.

“It has been over three years since I stepped down as CEO of Vacasa, but I have remained closely involved with the Company since then. I know that the Company is in great hands with Rob Greyber as CEO, which gives me the opportunity to step back and focus on other interests. I am excited to see Vacasa continue executing against the massive opportunity in vacation rentals and be a driver of positive change in the industry,” said Breon. “Kimberly was part of the initial Vacasa team and worked at the Company for over ten years. She has a unique appreciation of the needs of Vacasa’s homeowners, guests, and employees, and the operational complexities involved in delivering on them, which I believe will be a great asset to the board.”

“The board and myself extend a heartfelt thank you and congratulations to Eric on his success in building Vacasa and helping it become, by far, the leading vacation rental management platform in North America,” said Jeff Parks, Chairman of Vacasa’s board of directors and Co-founder and Managing Partner of Riverwood Capital. “We look forward to welcoming Kimberly to the board of directors.”

