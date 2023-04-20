Vacasa Announces New Board Nominee

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Vacasa, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, today announced that director Eric Breon has decided not to stand for re-election at the end of his current term.

Breon, who founded Vacasa in 2009, has served on the Company’s board of directors as the director designee of his controlled affiliate, Mossytree Inc., since December 2021.

Mossytree Inc. has selected Kimberly White, a former employee of the Company, to serve as its designee on the Company’s board of directors, subject to her election as a director at the Annual Meeting, expected to occur on or about May 23, 2023.

“It has been over three years since I stepped down as CEO of Vacasa, but I have remained closely involved with the Company since then. I know that the Company is in great hands with Rob Greyber as CEO, which gives me the opportunity to step back and focus on other interests. I am excited to see Vacasa continue executing against the massive opportunity in vacation rentals and be a driver of positive change in the industry,” said Breon. “Kimberly was part of the initial Vacasa team and worked at the Company for over ten years. She has a unique appreciation of the needs of Vacasa’s homeowners, guests, and employees, and the operational complexities involved in delivering on them, which I believe will be a great asset to the board.”

“The board and myself extend a heartfelt thank you and congratulations to Eric on his success in building Vacasa and helping it become, by far, the leading vacation rental management platform in North America,” said Jeff Parks, Chairman of Vacasa’s board of directors and Co-founder and Managing Partner of Riverwood Capital. “We look forward to welcoming Kimberly to the board of directors.”

About Vacasa

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that is designed to adjust rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 40,000+ homes across more than 500 destinations in the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, and Mexico, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vacasa.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230413005809r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005809/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.