  • A sponsored session will feature Dr. Ben Finlay from Sanford Burnham Prebys Institute, Dr. Marc Henri Stern from Institut Curie and Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna from MD Anderson Cancer Center presenting on the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) across cancer therapy research and development applications
  • Five scientific posters will illustrate the application of OGM in cancer research areas including hematological malignancies, homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and cell manufacturing and bioprocessing quality control

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO) today announced its participation in the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 with a broad range of content covering the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) utility for cell bioprocessing quality control, solid tumor and hematological malignancy cancer research. AACR’s annual meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in cancer science and medicine. The AACR conference will be held April 14-18, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

As part of a sponsored session, three cancer genomics experts will share their latest research covering the utility of OGM in comprehensive genomic structural variation and homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) analysis of tumor biopsies. The presenters will also discuss their use of OGM for the identification of cancer biomarkers that may be utilized in personal therapy approaches and for drug screening in leukemia research samples. Dr. Ben Finlay of Sanford Burnham Prebys Institute, Dr. Marc Henri Stern from Institut Curie and Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna from MD Anderson Cancer Center will present in the Spotlight Theater on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 3:00 pm EST.

Poster sessions will be held April 16 from 1:30 pm-5:00 pm, April 17 from 9:00 am- 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm-5:00 pm, and April 18 from 9:00 am-12:30 pm and 1:30 pm-5:00 pm.

Poster NumberTitleAuthor
240Comprehensive analytical solution to measure HRD genomic scars from pan-cancer NGS panels and optical genome mapping (OGM)Saul D.
2074Genome integrity assessment and verification by optical genome mapping for cell manufacturing/bioprocessing applicationsHastie A.
2224Applying optical genome mapping to detect genomic biomarkers and use for residual disease monitoring in hematologic malignanciesPang A.
2227Streamlined workflow for analyzing and reporting hematological malignancies in Bionano VIA™ softwareClifford B.
6539Application of optical genome mapping to identify samples with homologous recombination deficiencyPang A.


SessionTitlePresenter/sPresented
Sponsored SessionApplications of Optical Genome Mapping and Potential Impact on Cancer Therapy Research and DevelopmentFinlay B., Stern M., Kanagal-Shamanna R.April 17, 2023

3:00-4:00 PM EST

Spotlight Theater D/E

“We are excited to participate in AACR’s annual meeting. We believe cancer is a disease of structural variation and that OGM and our software solutions have the potential to make an impact in the fight against cancer. The data that will be shared at the conference point to the continued expansion of OGM into clinical research applications for hematological malignancies and solid tumors and highlight our ongoing progress toward our goal of making OGM an essential tool in the arsenal of cancer researchers,” commented Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

More details on the conference can be found here.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.biodiscovery.com.

Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “may,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, OGM’s utility for cancer research including hematological malignancies and HRD; OGM’s utility for cell manufacturing and bioprocessing quality control analysis, and the utility of OGM for research in the areas reported in the presentations given and the posters made available at AACR’s annual meeting, and the growth and adoption of OGM for use in cancer research or cell manufacturing and bioprocessing quality control analysis. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: global and macroeconomic events, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Ukraine-Russian conflict and related sanctions, on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; failure of OGM to be used or to prove useful for cancer research in areas including hematological malignancies and HRD; failure of OGM to be used or prove useful for cell manufacturing and bioprocessing quality control analysis; failure of researchers to adopt OGM; the ability of our OGM solutions to offer the anticipated benefits for and contributions to the areas reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the AACR’s annual meeting; future study results contradicting the results reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the AACR’s annual meeting; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

