Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, following the close of market on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

The webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any related materials will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Bumble Inc.

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz. The Bumble platform enables people to build healthy and equitable relationships, through Kind Connections. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble BFF) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors.

For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005806/en/

