Viad+Corp (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review first quarter 2023 results. They will be joined by Pursuit President David Barry. Our call will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 5 p.m. (Eastern Time). We will issue a press release outlining our financial results and outlook on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com prior to the call.

Conference Call Details

To join the live conference call, please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call using the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fconferencingportals.com%2Fevent%2FKFfVIwkJ. After registering, an email confirmation will be sent that includes dial-in information as well as unique codes for entry into the live call. Registration will be open throughout the call. However, we recommend that you register a day in advance to ensure access for the full call.

A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in listen-only mode through the %22Investors%22 section of our website. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website shortly after the call and, for a limited time, by calling (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and entering the conference ID 90039.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI), is a leading global provider of extraordinary experiences, including hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Our business strategy focuses on delivering extraordinary experiences for our teams, clients and guests, and significant and sustainable growth and above-market returns for our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company.

Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Nevada, and Montana in the United States, in and around Banff, Jasper, and Vancouver in Canada, and in Reykjavik, Iceland. Pursuit’s collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places.

GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers through two reportable segments, Spiro and GES Exhibitions. Spiro is an experiential marketing agency that partners with leading brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. GES Exhibitions is a global exhibition services company that partners with leading exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows with teams throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.viad.com.

