MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. ( IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced the presentation of six posters at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, taking place in Orlando, Florida on April 14-19, 2023.



“We are proud to show the breadth and depth of our oncology pipeline at this year’s AACR meeting, as the emerging data from our clinical and pre-clinical efforts on IGM-8444, IGM-7354, IGM-2644, IGM-2537 and imvotamab continue to demonstrate the potential for encouraging anticancer activity coupled with favorable safety profiles,” said Chris Takimoto, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.P., Chief Medical Officer of IGM Biosciences. “Looking ahead, we look forward to continued dosing in our randomized clinical trial of IGM-8444 in combination with standard of care FOLFIRI chemotherapy and bevacizumab in second line metastatic colorectal cancer patients and in our initial clinical study of IGM-7354 in patients with solid tumors. We are also excited to be initiating clinical studies of IGM-2644, our CD38 x CD3 T cell engaging IgM antibody, which we hope will prove to be a safe and more potent form of anti-CD38 therapy for multiple myeloma, including for patients who have previously been treated with daratumumab. We look forward to providing continued updates on these exciting oncology programs.”

Presentation details are as follows:

Poster Number: 2933

Title: Novel CD123xCD3 bispecific IgM antibody, IGM-2537, potently induces T-cell mediated cytotoxicity of acute myeloid leukemia cells with minimal cytokine release

Presenter: Gene Li, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Immuno-oncology, IGM Biosciences

Session Date: Monday, April 17

Session Time: 1:30 – 5:00 PM ET

Poster Number: 2959

Title: Novel CD38xCD3 bispecific IgM T cell engager, IGM-2644, potently kills multiple myeloma cells though complement and T cell dependent mechanisms

Presenter: Keyu Li, Ph.D., Associate Director, IGM Biosciences

Session Date: Monday, April 17

Session Time: 1:30 – 5:00 PM ET

Poster Number: 5660

Title: IGM-7354, an immunocytokine with IL-15 fused to an anti-PD-L1 IgM, induces NK and CD8+ T cell mediated cytotoxicity of PD-L1-positive tumor cells

Presenter: Thierry D. Giffon, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Immuno-oncology, IGM Biosciences

Session Date: Tuesday, April 18

Session Time: 1:30 – 5:00 PM ET

Poster Number: 4120

Title: Depletion of tissue-resident B cells by a CD20xCD3 IgM bispecific T cell engager in cynomolgus monkeys demonstrates effective tissue penetration and potent target cell killing

Presenter: Miho Oyasu, Ph.D., Associate Director, IGM Biosciences

Session Date: Tuesday, April 18

Session Time: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET

Poster Number: 6123

Title: Characterization of the synergistic tumor cytotoxicity of agonistic DR5 IgM antibody IGM-8444 with chemotherapeutic agents

Presenter: Beatrice T. Wang, Ph.D., Associate Director, IGM Biosciences

Session Date: Wednesday, April 19

Session Time: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET

Poster Number: CT052

Title: A phase 1/2 randomized study of imvotamab monotherapy and in combination with loncastuximab tesirine in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphomas

Presenter: Catherine Diefenbach, M.D., Director of Hematology Translational Research, NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center

Session Date: Monday, April 17

Session Time: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.

IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing and delivering a new class of medicines to treat patients with cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and infectious diseases. The Company’s pipeline of clinical and preclinical assets is based on the IgM antibody, which has 10 binding sites compared to conventional IgG antibodies with only 2 binding sites. The Company also has an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement with Sanofi to create, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody agonists against oncology and immunology and inflammation targets. For more information, please visit www.igmbio.com.

