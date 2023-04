Williams (NYSE: WMB) plans to announce its first-quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The company’s first-quarter 2023 conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time).

Participants who wish to join the call by phone must register using the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fconferencingportals.com%2Fevent%2FMTgNWtxQ

A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Williams%26rsquo%3B+Investor+Relations+website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Williams

As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams (NYSE: WMB) will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 32,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately one third of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, NextGen Gas and other innovations at www.williams.com.

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although Williams believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in Williams’ annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC.

