XPO Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, May 4, 2023

GREENWICH, Conn. , April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (: XPO) will hold its first quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 4, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released earlier that morning and made available on www.xpo.com.

Access information:
Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756
International callers: +1-201-689-7817
Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available until June 4, 2023, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13738165. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.

About XPO
XPO (: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 48,000 customers with 554 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Investor Contact
Tavio Headley
+1-203-413-4006
[email protected]

