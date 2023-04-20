PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO, and Kevin McGowan, Vice President and CFO, will be on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (United States/Canada) or (973) 528-0011 (International), access code: 426385. The call will also be webcast at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pctel.com%2Fnews-events%2Fwebcasts-events. A replay will be available for two weeks after the call on the website listed above, or by calling (877) 481-4010 (United States/Canada), or (919) 882-2331 (International), passcode: 48180.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including purpose-built Industrial+IoT+devices, antenna+systems, and test+and+measurement+products. Trusted by our customers for over 29 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pctel.com%2F.

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2023 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

