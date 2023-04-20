Applied Optoelectronics Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

April 13, 2023
SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. ( AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Applied Optoelectronics will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results and outlook for its second quarter 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Central Time the same day. To participate in the call, please dial 844-890-1794 and ask to be joined to the Applied Optoelectronics call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and supplemental financials will be accessible from the company's Investor Relations website at investors.ao-inc.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will be available until May 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:59 p.m. Central Time and may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering passcode 3456304.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the CATV broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations
Lindsay Savarese
+1-212-331-8417
[email protected]

Cassidy Fuller
+1-415-217-4968
[email protected]

