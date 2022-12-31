Nikola Corporation Announces Upcoming Change to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, April 13, 2023

PHOENIX, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Gerrit Marx, Lynn Forester de Rothschild and Mark Russell are retiring from Nikola's Board of Directors at this year's annual meeting to be held on June 7, 2023.

Nikola_Corporation_Logo.jpg

"Nikola is focused on delivering results in our core business units of zero-emission trucking and energy infrastructure solutions," said Steve Girsky, chairman, Nikola Board of Directors. "As the Company evolves, the size and composition of the Board will as well. We are grateful for the many contributions that Gerrit, Lynn and Mark have made to Nikola over the years and wish them well."

Marx, CEO of Iveco Group, has been a member of Nikola's Board of Directors since September 2019. Forester de Rothschild, a co-founder of Inclusive Capital Partners, joined the Board in February 2022. Russell joined Nikola in 2019 as President and most recently served as CEO before retiring in 2022.

"I am proud of the time spent on Nikola's Board for the past four years," said Marx. "It has been a pleasure to help counsel Nikola on key international decisions as they scaled up their battery-electric and hydrogen-electric truck offerings."

"Everything I try to do is in pursuit of a healthy planet and the health of its inhabitants. I am proud of what Nikola has achieved and the current team and Board that is in place," said Forester de Rothschild.

"Nikola's mission holds a special place in my heart," said Russell. "I want to see a zero-emissions future for my kids and grandkids and will do all I can to make sure that happens. Going forward, the only change will be that I will be cheering on Nikola from the sidelines rather than from the boardroom."

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION
Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, via the HYLA brand, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations regarding Nikola's business model and strategy. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Nikola's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to general economic, financial, legal, regulatory, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; risks related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the outcome of legal proceedings to which Nikola is, or may become a party; the conversion of pre-orders into binding orders; risks related to the rollout of Nikola's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on future business; the availability of capital; and the other risks and factors detailed from time to time in Nikola's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks discussed in Nikola's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents Nikola files with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Nikola specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

favicon.png?sn=LA69933&sd=2023-04-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nikola-corporation-announces-upcoming-change-to-board-of-directors-301797124.html

SOURCE Nikola Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA69933&Transmission_Id=202304131605PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA69933&DateId=20230413
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.