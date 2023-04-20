Blackstone and Dominium Expand Partnership to Bring Additional New Affordable Housing to Phoenix

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Blackstone (NYSE: BX), through its affordable housing portfolio company, April Housing (“April”), and Dominium, a leading affordable housing owner, developer and manager, today announced an expansion of their partnership to develop Casa Azure, which will bring 196 new affordable housing units to Phoenix, Arizona. Building on its commitment to preserve and create new affordable housing, Blackstone will provide $31 million of tax credit equity to support the development of this community. This increases Blackstone and April Housing’s commitment to expand the affordable housing stock in Maricopa County to a total of 568 new LIHTC units through $79mm of investments.

Casa Azure is an age-restricted, seniors' property, which will be available to those earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. The property will feature several community amenities including a pool, clubhouse, library and fitness center. Casa Azure also utilizes solar panels on the roofs of its carports and ION water systems to help save energy and water.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Blackstone and April Housing,” said Mark Moorhouse, Dominium Managing Partner and Executive Vice President of Development. “Their investment in Casa Azure, coupled with their previous investment in Aviara Flats, demonstrates a significant commitment to affordable housing for both seniors and families in the Phoenix area. We appreciate their partnership and expertise as we continue working to address the shortage of affordable housing nationwide.”

Kathleen McCarthy, Global Co-Head of Blackstone Real Estate, said, “Alongside April Housing, we have been identifying innovative ways to address the shortage of affordable housing. We are excited to expand our partnership with Dominium and create new, affordable housing for seniors in Phoenix.”

“April's commitment to preserve and create affordable housing is at the center of everything we do,” said Alice Carr, Chief Executive Officer of April Housing. “We are thrilled to continue expanding the supply of affordable housing in an area where it is much needed, especially serving seniors, many of whom have fixed incomes.”

About April Housing
April Housing, a Blackstone Real Estate portfolio company, is a leading provider of solutions and capital for the preservation and creation of high-quality affordable housing in the United States. April Housing prioritizes improving communities and supporting residents while expanding the available supply of affordable housing. Further information is available at www.aprilhousing.com.

About Dominium
Founded in 1972, Dominium is a leading national owner, developer, and manager of affordable apartment communities with offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, and Minneapolis. Owning and managing over 38,000 homes at over 230 sites in about half of all U.S. states, Dominium is known for creative solutions to unique and challenging development projects, and property management expertise. Dominium was named a Best Managed Company by Deloitte in 2020. For more information, visit www.dominiumapartments.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230413005672r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230413005672/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.