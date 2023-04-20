Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) will hold a conference call and webcast presentation on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions. Zurn Elkay Chairman and CEO, Todd Adams, and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Peterson, will co-host the call and webcast.

The Zurn Elkay earnings release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, will be released after market close on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The April 26th investor conference call can be accessed as follows:

Domestic toll-free #: 888-510-2359
International toll #: 646-960-0215
Access Code: 7660247

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website. Please visit investors.zurn-elkay.com at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, a replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call’s completion until 10:59 p.m. Central Time, May 3, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 800-770-2030 (domestic) or 647-362-9199 (international). The Conference ID for the replay is: 7660247. The replay will also be available as a webcast on the Company’s investor+relations+website.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is a growth-oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures, and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, hydration, human safety, and the environment. The Zurn Elkay product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces. Visit www.zurn-elkay.com for additional information about the Company.

