Project Supports the Transformation of One of the Nation's Largest Transportation Systems

RESTON, Va., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) recently awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a contract to provide environmental compliance services. The recompete contract has a ceiling value of $18 million and a term of five years, including three base years and two one-year options.

ICF will combine its deep environmental expertise and advanced technology and analytics capabilities to help Metro reach its vision of transforming the future of mobility in Los Angeles County. The company's streamlined environmental review process will help ensure the agency's transportation projects are managed efficiently throughout their lifecycle—from planning and permitting through construction—and comply with local, state and federal environmental requirements.

To meet the company's commitment to elevating small, minority-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE), ICF has engaged over 20 Los Angeles County-based DBE subcontractors to help deliver this work.

"ICF has a proven track record of addressing environmental and equity concerns in the transportation infrastructure sector," said Anne Choate, ICF executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "We understand Metro's need for a solid partner that brings both domain expertise and technology capabilities to address these concerns for maximum impact in Los Angeles County. We are excited to continue our 13-year partnership with Metro to help the agency deliver on its vision of creating a better transportation future for all."

ICF combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technology and advanced analytics to streamline the environmental planning process and keep projects moving ahead in full regulatory compliance. The company's recognized technical experts match an understanding of environmental regulatory compliance with expertise in engineering, law, policy, public outreach and communications, and more to help clients navigate multiple layers of regulation, achieve their sustainability and equity goals and improve mission outcomes.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

