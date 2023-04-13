PR Newswire

DENVER, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results after market hours on April 27, 2023. See schedule below:

April 27, 2023 – After market close, the Company plans to issue its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results, which will include an earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussing the first quarter 2023 financial and operating results, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com.

April 28, 2023 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the first quarter 2023 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone. To join the live conference call, please register at the link below for dial-in information.

Live Conference Call Registration: https://conferencingportals.com/event/pAjDSntN

Replay (conference ID 11299) - Domestic toll free/International: 800-770-2030/647-362-9199

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until May 12, 2023.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com .

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected], 303-864-2507

