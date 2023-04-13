IAS to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

IAS First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Live Call: To participate in the live call and Q&A session via dial-in, please register here
Live Webcast and Replay: To listen to the live webcast or replay, please visit: https://investors.integralads.com/news-and-events

About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Investor Contact:
Jonathan Schaffer / Lauren Hartman
[email protected]

Media Contact:
[email protected]

