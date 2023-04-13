Ansys to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 3, 2023

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2023

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced today that the Company expects to release its first quarter earnings on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call conducted by Ajei Gopal, president and chief executive officer and Nicole Anasenes, chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 4, 2023 to discuss first quarter 2023 results and future outlook.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

What: Ansys First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
When: May 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the enclosed link. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register any time, including up to and after the call start time. You will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email with the dial in number and a calendar invitation for the event.

To pre-register, go to:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10176147/f605e0d727

You may also register for the conference call on the investor section of our website at https://investors.ansys.com and clicking on Events & Presentations, then Events and clicking on the Webcast link or by clicking on Financials, then Quarterly Results and clicking on the Webcast link.

The following will be available on the investor section of our website at https://investors.ansys.com at or prior to the time of the conference call: a link to the live audio webcast of the call as well as the earnings press release and earnings prepared remarks.

For those who do not have internet access or are unable to pre-register, simply join the call on the day of the event by dialing (855) 239-2942 (US) or (412) 542-4124 (CAN and INT'L). Ask the operator to join you into the Ansys Conference Call.

The call will be recorded with replay available within two hours after the call at https://investors.ansys.com or at (877) 344-7529 (US), (855) 669-9658 (toll-free Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (INT'L). Access code: 9058650.

About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

