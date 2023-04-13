PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO)

HEXO has agreed to merge with Tilray Brands. Under the proposed transaction, HEXO shareholders will receive 0.4352 of a share of Tilray common stock per share.

Tessco Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

Tessco Technologies has agreed to merge with entities affiliated with Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital. Under the proposed transaction, Tessco Technologies shareholders will receive $9.00 in cash per share.

Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN)

Triton International has agreed to merge with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Under the proposed transaction, Triton International shareholders will receive $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in BIPC class A exchangeable shares per share.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI)

National Instruments has agreed to merge with Emerson. Under the proposed transaction, National Instruments shareholders will receive $60.00 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected]. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-hexo-tess-trtn-and-nati-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301797126.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC