Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after the close of market on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2F8zw3rvgu. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.veracyte.com%2Fevents-presentations.

The conference call dial-ins can be accessed by registering at: https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBI87218b059133453fb9c7e07391fd40e3

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our high-performing tests enable clinicians to make more confident diagnostic, prognostic and treatment decisions for some of the most challenging diseases such as thyroid, prostate, breast, bladder and lung cancers, as well as interstitial lung diseases. We help patients avoid unnecessary procedures and speed time to diagnosis and appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the U.S. through our central laboratories, we also aim to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through a distributed model to laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

