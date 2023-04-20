Salem Media Group of Tampa Announces a Postponed Tribute to Jack Harris and a Comeback Special with Mason Dixon

48 minutes ago
Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Salem Media Group Tampa’s planned tribute to longtime Tampa Bay Area radio personality Jack Harris has had to be postponed until this fall when Jack will be contractually able to engage with his listeners once again.

Barb Yoder, GM of Salem Tampa states, “When I read that Jack Harris regretted not having the opportunity to say goodbye to his fans at the end of his most recent morning show, it really touched my heart. I’ve been in broadcasting for many years as well and though he’s been on a competing radio station, I’ve always admired and respected him and the way he connects with the Tampa Bay community. So, to honor Jack we were going to devote one of our morning shows on The Answer Tampa and Sarasota (860 AM, 930 AM and 93.7 FM) for a Jack Harris Tribute. We still intend to but have been advised that it would be best for Jack that we wait until a more suitable time”.

Additionally, Salem Media Group’s full network of West-Central Florida stations (Faith Talk Tampa, 570 AM, 910 AM, & 760 AM – as well as 860AM & 930 AM The Answer) announces a Comeback Special with another legendary Tampa Bay personality, Mason Dixon, on the Bill Bunkley Show Friday, April 14th from 4pm to 5pm. Dixon has enjoyed a huge following over a decorated radio career in Tampa Bay and will be joining the program to talk about his past, present and future in radio and beyond. This special program will feature a variety of stories about his experiences on the airwaves while inviting listeners to call in (877-943-9673). Don’t miss Mason Dixon on The Bill Bunkley Show at 4pm Friday. Program details at theanswertampa.com.

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

