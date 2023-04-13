Washington Trust Opens Barrington Branch

BARRINGTON, R.I., April 13, 2023

RI's Largest Independent Bank Expands in East Bay

BARRINGTON, R.I., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust today announced the opening of its 26th branch location, located at 236 County Road in Barrington, RI.

"We're thrilled to expand our footprint into Rhode Island's East Bay with the opening of our Barrington branch," said Handy. "As Rhode Island's largest independent bank and the nation's oldest community bank, Washington Trust takes pride in our longstanding tradition of providing outstanding service to our customers and our communities. We look forward to working with individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and investors in Barrington and the surrounding East Bay communities."

Michael Geoghegan Jr., Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager, will manage the Barrington branch, which offers a full suite of financial solutions, including deposit services, mortgage and home equity loans, business banking services, and wealth management and trust services. Geoghegan and his team will help customers achieve their financial goals through personal in-branch service and convenient digital banking solutions.

Washington Trust's Barrington branch will host a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, April 29th from 10am-noon. The event, which is open to the public and free-of-charge, will feature free food, giveaways, music, and more. Visit www.washtrust.com/barrington for more information.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at washtrust.com.

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company

