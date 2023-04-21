NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / CNH Industrial

New Holland Agriculture and CNH Industrial REMAN are celebrating REMAN Day. It's an occasion when remanufacturing industries around the world promote their important contributions to the circular economy. They demonstrate the innovative ways they are advancing remanufacturing and improving its environmental impact.

As a sustainability leader in agriculture, New Holland has been working in close collaboration with CNH Industrial REMAN for several years, offering remanufactured parts with a 2-year, unlimited hours warranty and at reduced prices.

The brand plans to reach zero waste from used parts by 2025. This represents progress for the whole industry, advantages for customers and dealers and benefits for the environment.

The remanufacturing of spent materials is key to a circular economy. And it's in line with New Holland's Clean Energy Leader strategy.

Today New Holland and CNH Industrial REMAN also recognize their partnership with Treedom. The Italian online e-commerce company allows anyone to purchase and plant trees and monitor their growth, helping to reduce the quantity of CO 2 in the atmosphere.

CNH Industrial REMAN has created a forest with Treedom, informed by their principle of "You Return, We Plant."

Mattia Manicardi, Head of Brand Marketing, New Holland Agriculture, said: "New Holland has a long-standing commitment to sustainability and our remanufacturing offers are a very important opportunity to reduce waste of materials and energy resources. We are planning to reach zero waste from used parts where a REMAN option is available. We are proud to celebrate this day with REMAN and highlight once again our Clean Energy Leader Strategy to create a better future for our planet."

Tommaso D'Alessandro, Senior Manager, CNH Industrial REMAN said: "We are often reminded how remanufacturing is a ‘win-win-win' game. It benefits dealers, it benefits customers, and it benefits the environment. We are proud to be part of the REMAN family and celebrate this day, together with all the companies working in the remanufacturing industry around the globe."

