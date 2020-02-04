PR Newswire

Shareholders with losses exceeding $100,000 are encouraged to contact the firm.

LOS ANGELES , April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Alphabet Inc. ("Alphabet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL).

Class Period: February 4, 2020 – January 23, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 15, 2023

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Alphabet used its dominance in the field of digital advertising to disadvantage website publishers and advertisers who used competing advertising products; (2) the foregoing conduct was anticompetitive in nature and likely to draw significant regulatory scrutiny; (3) Alphabet's revenues were unsustainable to the extent that they were the product of said anticompetitive conduct; (4) Alphabet's conduct, once revealed, would negatively impact the Company's reputation and expose it to a heightened risk of litigation and regulatory enforcement action; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info[email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goog-googl-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-alphabet-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301797203.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles