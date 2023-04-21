Envela CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat and Q&A

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Today, Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) - the North American re-commerce leader - announced that its CEO, John Loftus, will participate in a live fireside chat moderated by Ryan Irvine, to discuss the company's strategic initiatives and outlook. This will take place during the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas.

Where and When

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023
Horseshoe Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
Wednesday, April 26, 2023 - 1:30 PM Pacific Time

Details

Fireside chat with John Loftus, CEO of Envela Corporation.
Moderated by Ryan Irvine, CEO of KeyStone Financial

A Q&A will follow the fireside chat. If you can't make the live presentation, the "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/48035

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

image.png

About Envela

Envela is the North American re-commerce leader, enabling a better world through the circular economy. It empowers buyers and sellers to extend the useful lives of specialty and durable goods; and seize retail, recycling, and reverse-logistics supply-chain opportunities. This financially benefits consumers and manufacturers alike. Envela operates primarily via two re-commerce business segments, DGSE and ECHG. DGSE (direct-to-consumer portfolio) operates retail stores and online sites offering premium brands and luxury hard assets. ECHG (commercial-services portfolio) offers custom re-commerce solutions to meet the needs of diverse clients, including Fortune 500 companies.

At Envela, we Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow our social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About KeyStone Financial

Founded in 1998, KeyStone Financial is unique in the Canadian financial services sector as a truly independent stock market research advisor for individual Canadian investors and institutions. KeyStone analysts follow a strict growth/value at a reasonable price (GARP) model to find the best individual stocks (growth and dividend-paying growth stocks) to recommend to clients. Each year our analysts look at every stock in Canada (approx. 3,500) and over 4,000 in the U.S. to uncover great businesses you can find nowhere else. KeyStone helps investors take a long-term approach to their portfolio, making ongoing specific recommendations on when to BUY a stock, how long to hold, and when to sell. With these recommendations, clients use a discount brokerage to help them build simple, cost-effective 15-25 stock portfolios designed to beat the market.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023, financial outlook, future growth, and the future success of business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations
1901 Gateway Drive | Irving, TX 75038
[email protected]

SOURCE: Envela Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749201/Envela-CEO-to-Participate-in-Fireside-Chat-and-QA

img.ashx?id=749201

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.