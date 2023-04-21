Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cutera, Inc. (“Cutera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CUTR) on behalf of Cutera stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Cutera has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 24, 2023, Cutera issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that it received a notice . . . from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on March 21, 2023 indicating that the Company is not currently in compliance with Nasdaq's Listing Rules . . . due to the Company's inability to timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Form 10-K") with the Securities and Exchange Commission".

On this news, Cutera's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 27, 2023.

