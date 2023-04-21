DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI), a solution provider delivering managed IT, professional IT, and cloud services, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored CSPi Technology Solutions on its 2023 Tech Elite 250 list.

This annual list features solution providers of all sizes across the U.S and Canada that have differentiated themselves by achieving the highest level and largest breadth of certifications and specializations from key technology vendors in the infrastructure, cloud, and security spaces.

Businesses rely on solution providers to maintain the highest levels of technical prowess across critical products and services to help them meet today's IT challenges and take advantage of the benefits of cutting-edge solutions. To meet these demands, solution providers such as strategic service providers, systems integrators, managed service providers and value-added resellers strive to maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs.

"It's an honor to be included in CRN's 2023 Tech Elite 250 list," noted Peter Kaufman, VP of Advanced Technologies at CSPi Technology Solutions. "This recognition is a testament to our dedication to addressing the needs of our clients is our constant focus, and we would not be able to do this without the contributions of many. Our teams pride themselves on their commitment to mastering industry-leading technology and remaining ahead of the innovation curve. We are proud to be on this list and will remain vigilant to stay current on best-in-class technologies and providers."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list features the leading solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the highest level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their aptitudes and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment and value to their customers."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About CSPi Technology Solutions

CSPi Technology Solutions is a solution provider with expertise and service scope - including managed IT services, professional IT services, and cloud services to architect and manage a high-performance, highly available, and highly secure IT infrastructure for our clients. By partnering with the best-in-class technology providers, we deliver innovative IT solutions to address our client's specific technical requirements that produce the desired business outcomes.

Our team of engineers has expertise across major industries and holds specialized certifications for various technologies, including networking, wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center, and advanced security. www.cspitechsolutions.com.

Contact:

Edward J. Uzzle

CSPi Technology Solutions

[email protected]

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/749191/CSPi-Technology-Solutions-Honored-on-the-2023-CRN-Tech-Elite-250-List



