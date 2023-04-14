GLN International to hold promotional event to celebrate service area expansion

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, April 14, 2023

  • GLN QR payment service to be launched in Saipan, enabling payments in 9 regions
  • Various promotional event in Saipan, Guam and Taiwan for QR payment service

SEOUL, South Korea, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GLN International (CEO Kyungho Kim) announced that various promotional event will take place to celebrate the launch of GLN mobile service in Saipan starting from April 15th (local time).

image_5020031_24808342.jpg

Established in July 2021 as a subsidiary of Hana Bank, GLN provides cross border financial services including QR payment and ATM withdrawal service.

The event begins on April 15th (local time), offering a discount of $20 USD for purchases over $200 USD at T Galleria Duty Free stores in Saipan and Guam, and a discount of $10 USD for purchases over $100 USD at Macy's Guam department store.

In addition, customers can enjoy a discount of 10 TWD when purchasing over 100 TWD at FamilyMart and Hi-Life convenience stores throughout Taiwan. Furthermore, a "Buy one, Get one event" is also being held at Everrich Duty Free stores located in airports and other locations in Taiwan, where customers can receive one additional product for free when purchasing a product worth 200 TWD or less.

Kyungho Kim, CEO of GLN International, stated, "GLN is expanding its service area through cooperation with domestic and overseas partners as a next-generation global network representing Korea." He added, "We will lead digital innovation to provide customers with more convenient and reasonable global mobile payment services through mobile apps that they use in their daily lives."

GLN's crossborder mobile payment services are available on Hana Bank's mobile app "Hana 1Q," Hana Card's "Hana Money," and Viva Republica's "Toss." Detailed information about the event can be found on the GLN event website(glninternational.com/event).

With its expansion into Saipan, GLN's services are now available in a total of nine global regions, including Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Laos, Guam, and Saipan. GLN's commitment to provide a seamless payment experience to users around the world is evident in its rapid expansion and dedication to quality service.

favicon.png?sn=CN70358&sd=2023-04-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gln-international-to-hold-promotional-event-to-celebrate-service-area-expansion-301797489.html

SOURCE GLN International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN70358&Transmission_Id=202304140413PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN70358&DateId=20230414
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.