SHANGHAI, China, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Friday, April 21, 2023, before the U.S. market opens.

Smart Share Global Limited's management will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, April 21, 2023 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Friday, April 21, 2023) to discuss the financial results. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title: Energy Monster Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Pre-registration link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10030191-j03g2t.html

Participants may also access the call via webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kap3vxyo

A telephone replay will be available through April 28, 2023. The dial-in details are as follows:

International:+61-7-3107-6325
United States:+1-855-883-1031
Mainland China:+86-400-120-9216
China Hong Kong:+852-800-930-639
Access Code:10030191

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.enmonster.com/

About Smart Share Global Limited
Smart Share Global Limited ( EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with the number one market share. The company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster’s cabinets to release the power banks. As of September 30, 2022, the company had 6.4 million power banks in 956,000 POIs across more than 1,800 counties and county-level districts in China.

Contact Us
Investor Relations
Hansen Shi
[email protected]


