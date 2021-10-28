PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/stanley-black-decker-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=38231&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Stanley between October 28, 2021 and July 28, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 23, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) rising interest rates, inflation, and trends in returning to work away from home were in fact quickly eroding then-heightened demand for Stanley's tools and outdoor products; (ii) the heightened, extraordinary demand Stanley had enjoyed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 into 2022 was returning to 2019 pre-pandemic levels; (iii) Stanley's operations were already showing signs of slowing demand; (iv) as a result of reorganization, share repurchasing, and dividend growth, Stanley lacked the cash to react with agility to changes in demand; and (v) as a result of Stanley's inability to react to a sharp decline in demand, the Company's results and metrics, particularly sales volume, were severely negatively impacted. As a result of the foregoing, Stanley's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swk-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-stanley-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-23-2023-301795289.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law