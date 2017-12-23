PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of GWG Holdings, Inc. (OTC Other: GWGHQ).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased GWG between December 23, 2017 and April 20, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 2, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, GWG Holdings, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants intended to, and did, misappropriate GWG assets, (ii) GWG's life insurance investment business had failed, and (iii) GWG could only repay prior investors by issuing increasing amounts of securities to new investors. In essence, Defendants had turned GWG into a Ponzi scheme.

