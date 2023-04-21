California American Water Hosts In-Person Open House for its Ventura District Customers

2 hours ago
California American Water is hosting an in-person community open house and information session for its Ventura District customers on Thursday, April 20 at the Palm Garden Hotel, Palm II Room, located at 495 N Ventu Park Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to stop by to learn more about their water provider and speak with representatives from customer service, conservation, rates, operations, water quality, engineering, and external affairs.

In addition to answering questions during the open house, representatives will share updates on recently completed capital investment projects and the company’s general rate case application (A.22-07-001) for years 2024-2026 currently pending before the California Public Utilities Commission.

Customers will also be provided information regarding conservation programs and rebates they can take advantage of. Free conservation kits with water saving devices including low-flow hose nozzles, sink aerators, shower heads and more will be available at the in-person open house.

Customers are encouraged to attend the open house to ask questions and share their thoughts with company representatives, who will be on hand. The meeting is free and open to the public.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 700,000 people. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.comand diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn

