Seoul, Korea, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul, South Korea – April 14, 2023 – GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Origin was successfully launched in Southeast Asia on April 6, 2023.





Ragnarok Origin ranked the top in free downloads of the Apple App Store in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore after the game was launched on April 6, 2023. The game also ranked the top in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Singapore and ranked second in Malaysia in the top-grossing of Apple App Store, respectively. Ragnarok Origin also placed at the top in free downloads of Google Play Store in Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. The game also placed second in the top-grossing of Google Play Store in the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore.





In early April, Gravity Game Hub, Gravity’s subsidiary in Singapore, unveiled a TVC featuring Ambassador and the regional Ambassador at the Press Conferences held in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia, respectively. Additionally, the ground train in Bangkok, Thailand which designed the entire interior and exterior with the image of Ragnarok Origin, is in operation.

Gravity Game Hub, Gravity’s subsidiary in Singapore, is publishing Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia, and various launching celebration events will be provided.





[Ragnarok Origin_Official Website] http://www.roglobal.com

[Gravity Game Hub PTE.,Ltd._Official Website] https://www.gnjoy.asia/

[Gravity Official Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr





