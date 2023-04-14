PR Newswire

WESTCHESTER, IL, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) and (TSX: RBA) announced today that it will release first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Ritchie Bros. will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time the same day.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate via conference call, using the following dial-in information:

Conference ID: 59377575

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:

North America - 1-888-664-6392

U.K. - 08006522435

Canada: 1-416-764-8659

Interested parties may listen to live webcast of the call at Ritchie Bros. Investor Relations website at https://investor.ritchiebros.com .

A replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay of the conference call can be accessed after 8:00 pm Eastern time, at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (using passcode 377575 #).

About Ritchie Bros.:

Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA), together with IAA Inc., is a trusted global marketplace for insights, services, and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles. The company's selling channels include Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options. Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. Additionally, leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA's unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

