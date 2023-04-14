LyondellBasell to Discuss First Quarter Results on Friday, April 28, 2023

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

HOUSTON and LONDON, April 14, 2023

HOUSTON and LONDON, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemistry industry, will announce its first-quarter 2023 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, April 28, followed by a webcast and teleconference to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Teleconference and Webcast Details

Friday, April 28, 2023

11:00 a.m. EDT

Hosted by David Kinney, Head of Investor Relations

Access the webcast 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at http://www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Toll-Free Teleconference Dial-In Numbers

Participant/Guest toll-free: 1-877-407-8029

Participant/Guest toll: 201-689-8029

Participant/Guest: CallMe link

Presentation Slides

Presentation slides will be available at the time of the teleconference and afterward at www.lyondellbasell.com/earnings.

Replay Information

A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EDT April 28 until May 28, 2023. The replay dial-in numbers are:

Toll-Free: 1-877-660-6853

Toll: 201-612-7415

Access ID: 13735436

About LyondellBasell

As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and climate change. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

favicon.png?sn=DA68896&sd=2023-04-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-to-discuss-first-quarter-results-on-friday-april-28-2023-301796239.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries

