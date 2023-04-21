VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") ( TSXV:JJ, Financial)( TSXV:JJ.WT.B, Financial)( TSXV:JJ.WT.C, Financial)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt Exchange:LVH3) is pleased to announce it has signed a letter of intent to install the Jackpot Blitz® ETG at Lucky Dog Casino ("Lucky Dog"), a tribal casino property located in Skokomish, Washington, USA. The installation is subject to Jackpot obtaining the customary regulatory and licensing approvals.

In addition to its cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in ten states and territories in the U.S., including Washington, Nevada, California, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, US Virgin Islands, and several international jurisdictions. Each new table installed represents added monthly recurring revenue to the Company.

Jackpot President & CEO, Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, "We are excited to be working with Lucky Dog Casino, our latest property to order Jackpot Blitz®. Players and casinos alike are excited by our product as it offers more game options and faster, error-free gameplay, all while improving casino operational efficiencies."

Mr. Kalpakian continues "Casinos all over the world are experiencing labor shortages and inflationary wage pressures, making our product more attractive than ever before. As a company we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of the macro trend toward automation in the casino industry. Through the innovative dealerless Jackpot Blitz® technology, casinos are quickly recognizing the benefits of more revenues by dealing more hands per hour while at the same time drastically reducing costs and eliminating operational/employee requirements all at once. Demand for Jackpot Blitz® has strengthened since introduction of our next generation Jackpot Blitz®, which allows for cash in / out and easier integration with each casino's back-end system."

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

