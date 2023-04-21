DALLAS, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY Inc. (“UPAY” or the “Company”) ( UPYY) is pleased to announce that its South African subsidiary, ACPAS, sponsored the MFSA Industry Engagement Session & Workshop held on March 16, 2023. The event was a resounding success, featuring speakers from the FIC, ADRA, PASA, and various speakers from the National Credit Regulator, with a networking session and live entertainment provided by the ACPAS team. The MFSA team expressed their gratitude for ACPAS's sponsorship and acknowledged their invaluable support and contribution to the MFSA and its vision, mission, and values.



The MFSA team praised ACPAS's inspiring presence at the event, which was enjoyed by many MFSA members. They also recognized the networking opportunity created by ACPAS for members and stakeholders to connect and build meaningful relationships within the MFSA community. UPAY Inc. is proud of ACPAS's involvement in the event and appreciates the recognition from the MFSA team. The Company looks forward to continuing its long-lasting partnership with the MFSA to ensure a sustainable microfinance industry and participate in upcoming events that promote the growth and development of the industry.

About UPAY

UPAY is a publicly traded holding company at the forefront of the fintech industry. Through investing in innovative technologies, the Company provides clients with unrivalled Financial Software Platforms that produce full system automation, exciting new technologies, and an unparalleled user experience. By utilizing intelligent data, UPAY connects clients and consumers to one another within a rapidly evolving industry, ensuring maximum engagement and substantial reward. For more information, please visit www.upaytechnology.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions. Management considers these estimates and assumptions reasonable but is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from estimated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. The Company’s statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, as they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Corporation's activities. These risks include general adverse market conditions and competition, inability to finance operations or obtain future strategic investments necessary to implement new technologies, inability to build a sustainable, conscientious company with a stronger online presence through new products, inability to obtain or maintain licenses, and the negative impact of market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business or operations, including its results and financial condition. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events, or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of UPAY’s future revenues, results of operations or stock price.

CONTACT INFORMATION

UPAY INC.

Media Relations

[email protected]