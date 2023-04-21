Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) (the “Company” or “Voya”), announced today that it has called for the redemption of all of its 5.650% fixed-to-floating rate junior subordinated notes due 2053 (the “2053 Notes”), of which $393,102,000 aggregate principal amount is outstanding. The 2053 Notes will be redeemed on May 15, 2023 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2053 Notes to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”).

The Company intends to fund the redemption amount from available sources of liquidity.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not assume any obligation to revise or update these statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or changes in strategy. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future developments in our business or expectations for our future financial performance, including those describing the redemption and the anticipated source of funds, and any statement not involving a historical fact. Forward-looking statements use words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those in any forward-looking statement also include those described under “Risk Factors,” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Trends and Uncertainties” in Voya’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023 (the “2022 Form 10-K”), and under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Trends and Uncertainties” in Voya’s 2022 Form 10-K and the other filings Voya makes with the SEC.

