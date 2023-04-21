SmartRent to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation solutions for residents, property owners, managers, developers and homebuilders, today announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday May 10, following the market close. On that day, Lucas Haldeman, Chief Executive Officer, and Hiroshi Okamoto, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s performance. The press release and supporting materials will be available in the Events+and+Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

SmartRent First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday May 10, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in: To access the conference call via telephone, please register+here+to be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.smartrent.com.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company’s unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day.

