Agilent+Technologies+Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that it will highlight new cell analysis, genomics, digital pathology, and companion diagnostics solutions at the American+Association+for+Cancer+Research+Annual+Meeting, held April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

Cancer is the second most common cause of death in the US, and the incidence continues to increase, with over 1.9 million new cancer cases expected to be diagnosed in 2023. An estimated 41 out of 100 men and 39 out of 100 women will potentially develop cancer during their lifetime1.

Cancer remains a significant area of strategic focus for Agilent. From cancer research to diagnostic solutions to supporting the development and manufacturing of therapeutics, we are committed to empowering our customers in the fight against cancer,” said Sam Raha, president of Agilent’s Diagnostics and Genomics Group. “Our innovative technologies and trusted solutions are playing an important role in enabling scientific and medical professionals with their work in cancer research, diagnosis, and treatment, and are positively impacting the lives of patients.”

A highlight at AACR will be the full commercial launch of the new Agilent+SureSelect+Cancer+Comprehensive+Genomic+Profiling+%28CGP%29+Assay, an NGS-based pan-cancer panel for somatic variant detection from solid tumors. This innovative cancer CGP assay provides the ability to sequence DNA and RNA in parallel to detect key classes of somatic alterations.

Also announced is a strategic partnership between Agilent+and+PathAI to deliver innovative AI-powered assay development solutions. Combining Agilent’s in vitro diagnostics workflow expertise with PathAI’s proprietary algorithm development platform will enable the integration of AI in CDx development, building intelligent solutions and assays with integrated AI algorithms from the outset. This builds on the announcement in March of a highly anticipated end-to-end solution for digital pathology that brings together best-in-class products from Agilent, Visiopharm, Proscia%26reg%3B, and Hamamatsu+Photonics+K.K.

Agilent is also bringing together industry experts to highlight their innovative work supporting cancer understanding and care. Presenters include Aleksander Bagaev, vice president of product development at BostonGene, who will discuss BostonGene’s integrated multi-omic approach. Based on AI-driven molecular and immune profiling, combined with multi-platform chemistries and automated solutions from Agilent, this solution enables a comprehensive analysis of a patient’s tumor and immune response. Ernest Heimsath, applications development scientist at Agilent, and Antony Wood, senior director of product design and strategy at Cell+Signaling+Technology, will speak on a multi-scale approach to quantitatively evaluate the SMAD signaling pathway. AACR poster sessions will include multiple Agilent research posters and more than 50 additional customer posters featuring Agilent instruments and solutions. Information about these events and posters will be available at the Agilent booth #2165.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

REFERENCE:

  1. Cancer+Facts+%26amp%3B+Figures+2023+%7C+American+Cancer+Society

