MALVERN, Pa., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 9:00 a.m., U.S. eastern time, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.



The meeting will be held in a virtual format via the internet at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VPG2023.

United States Securities and Exchange Commission rules allow the Company to mail a notice to its stockholders advising that its proxy statement, annual report to stockholders, electronic proxy card and related materials are available for viewing, free of charge, on the Internet. Stockholders may then access these materials and vote over the Internet or request delivery of a full set of materials by mail or email. VPG has elected to utilize this process for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The proxy materials are available for viewing, free of charge, on the Internet, at ir.vpgsensors.com.

These rules give VPG the opportunity to serve stockholders more efficiently by making the proxy materials available quickly online and reducing costs associated with printing and postage. Stockholders who receive a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials will not receive a paper or electronic copy of the proxy materials unless they request a copy using the procedure described in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and posted on the investor relations section of VPG’s website, at ir.vpgsensors.com.

To vote their shares, stockholders will need the control number included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on their proxy card, or on their voting instruction form. Those without a control number may attend as guests of the meeting, but they will not have the option to vote their shares or ask questions during the virtual event.

