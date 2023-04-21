LiveVox to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

1 hours ago
LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “LiveVox”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a proven cloud CCaaS platform built to transform contact center performance, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 after the financial markets close.

The Company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 844-825-9789 (domestic) or 412-317-5180 (international) using passcode 5236861. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.livevox.com%2F or directly here.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 with access code 10177487 and will be available until 11:59 PM ET, May 23, 2023. A webcast replay will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.livevox.com%2F.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance their system orchestration capabilities. Everything needed to deliver game-changing results can be seamlessly integrated and configured to maximize your success: Omnichannel Communications, AI, a Contact Center CRM, and Workforce Engagement Management tools.

For more than 20 years, clients of all sizes and industries have trusted LiveVox’s scalable and reliable cloud platform to power billions of omnichannel interactions every year. LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Medellin, Colombia and Bangalore, India.

To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us @LiveVox, visit www.livevox.com or call one of our specialists at (844) 207-6663.

