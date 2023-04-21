KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Entrada Del Pueblo, an enclave of single-story homes on large homesites situated within the highly desirable Rancho Sahuarita master plan. The new homes at Entrada Del Pueblo are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

Homeowners will enjoy being walking distance to award-winning schools and appreciate the master plan’s numerous resort-style amenities, which include the Rancho Sahuarita Club, a multipurpose recreation center that features meeting rooms, sports courts, a full fitness facility, kids club, playground, mini putt-putt course, sports bar, lap pool and splash park complete with waterslides. Additionally, Rancho Sahuarita offers 11 neighborhood parks with playgrounds and picnic areas as well as a dog park, amphitheater, 15-acre fishing lake and 17 miles of pedestrian and biking trails.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Additionally, KB Home’s Tucson division was named the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association’s (SAHBA) 2022 Production Builder of the Year.

“Building on our previous success in Rancho Sahuarita, KB Home is pleased to once again offer homebuyers in the Tucson area spacious, single-story homes on large homesites that live bigger for less in this highly desirable master plan,” said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home’s Tucson division. “Homeowners will appreciate the master plan’s resort-style amenities and being walking distance to award-winning schools. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans are designed for contemporary living, with a focus on creating roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient, and to provide healthier indoor air environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

The new neighborhood is conveniently situated just south of West Sahuarita Road off Interstate 19, providing easy access to downtown Tucson, the area’s major employment centers and Tucson International Airport. The new community is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Rancho Sahuarita Marketplace.

The Entrada Del Pueblo sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $290,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

