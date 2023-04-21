CUTERA, INC. (Nasdaq: CUTR), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, is honored to announce that this year marks the monumental 25th anniversary for the company as an industry leader and innovator.

Since the company’s inception in 1998, Cutera has developed pioneering products that have transformed the market landscape, setting the bar with the coveted high-powered Nd: YAG with contact cooling for permanent hair removal, to the first radiofrequency-based device for lipolysis. The company proves to be a force in non-invasive solutions through product lines like truBodyⓇ, offering the fastest body and muscle sculpting treatments on the market, with truSculptⓇ and truFlex™.

Cutera continues to establish a long legacy of imagination and engineering, developing novel technologies that have positively impacted practitioners and their patients worldwide. Their latest being the first-to-market 1726 nm laser, AviClear™, which received FDA-clearance in March of 2022 for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne. Since its launch, AviClear has amassed multiple accolades including being named the “Best Laser Acne Treatment” by NewBeauty Magazine in April 2023.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 25 years of Cutera and remain dedicated to upholding our legacy of ingenuity with energy-based devices that have transformed medical and aesthetic practices globally," said Sheila A. Hopkins, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Cutera, Inc. “Our mission is built upon our commitment to deliver effective clinical outcomes to patients and providers with products like excelⓇ V+, xeoⓇ, and many others, while continually enhancing our service and support.”

“Cutera’s devices have been a staple in our practice for over a decade,” said board-certified dermatologist Ashish C. Bhatia, MD, FAAD. “I am proud to work alongside a company who values our clinical input and keeps striving to improve their technology. We are constantly impressed by their unique and creative approach to addressing challenging conditions, and their latest device, AviClear, is no exception. We have been overwhelmed by the results our AviClear patients have seen and look forward to being able to change even more lives with this extraordinary treatment.”

Cutera looks toward the next 25 years to not only develop additional technologies but to expand upon the value that it can add to aesthetic and dermatology practices. The company is furthering ways to partner with providers that include advancing accessibility and implementing modern business models.

To commemorate this exciting milestone, Cutera will be celebrating at the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery on April 14th in Phoenix, Arizona, joined by esteemed physician leaders and fellow industry professionals. Additional anniversary activities and customer events are slated for the remainder of 2023.

Further information on Cutera and its portfolio of products can be found at Cutera.com. Follow the 25 Year Anniversary on Instagram %40cuterainc.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1-415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

