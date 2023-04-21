Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets.

With the pending acquisition by Amgen Inc. and applicable securities laws, Horizon will not be hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results. The earnings press release will be publicly available on the Investor Relations page of its website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.horizontherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230414005015/en/